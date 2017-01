Optimus Prime #2

Didn't like the actual Junkions, but the explanation for what happened to their planet... woah, that's kind of a big deal. I'm also liking the Prowl in the past stuff and want to see where that's heading. All in all, enough intrigue to keep my interest even from the human characters.



