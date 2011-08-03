The Transformers Archive Skip to main content / Also skip section headers

Old Today, 06:25 PM   #1
inflatable dalek
Kidderminster UK
Smile IDW Reboot Details.
The details of the new Transformers comic, called Transformers:


https://www.bleedingcool.com/2018/12...dw-march-2019/

And, as it's twice a month, the solicitations for the first two issues:

http://news.tfw2005.com/2018/12/21/i...medium=twitter

All the ideas look fine and solid, but it doesn't quite have that one big USP to grab me and get me really excited yet.

Was hoping that, if they weren't going to try for as big a name as they could get, we'd be looking at brand new young and more diverse talent for a real fresh perspective. A 52 year old Scottish novelist feels like the most bland choice they could have gone for. Especially as, really oddly, IDW aren't mentioning he's written comics for them before, inlcuding a Highlander miniseries only last year that presumably got him this gig (indeed, that book seems to have fallen into obscurity so fast I kind of want to read it to see why, even though I suspect it won't be representative of Ruckley at his best).

Would have really liked some women on the creative team as well, that well of talent being overlooked again (I think you barely need two hands to count every female writer and artist IDW have used?) continues to feel a missed opportunity to, again, bring fresh perspectives and ideas. And especially bad timing with the book starting the same time as the "LOOK AT ALL THE WOMEN WE EMPLOY AND HARDLY ANY OF THEM WERE SEXUALLY HARASSED BY THE PUBLISHER BEFORE WE SHOVED HIM OUT THE DOOR" special.

Still, the set-up is fine. The covers we've seen look good, so it's just a case of wait and see what gets done with it.
 
Old Today, 06:35 PM   #2
Denyer
UK
Default
Not an awful premise and I wasn't as invested in the pre-cancellation books as a lot of the audience, but between them IDW and Hasbro have made too much of a hash of things by this point. Might be different if it was a clean break and a different publisher.

edit: Also, that's a pretty hackneyed sci-fi scenario as an opening arc.
 
